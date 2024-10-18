M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $359,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,314. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $188.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.82.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

