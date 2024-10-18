M3 Advisory Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.65. 32,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,614. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.16 and a 200 day moving average of $304.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.