M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 976,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

