Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $205,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

