Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 11,585 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Sila Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

SILA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.