MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.0390 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $408.96 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

