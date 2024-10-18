Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

MAIN opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

