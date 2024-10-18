Mantle (MNT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Mantle has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $72.92 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,366,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.62539055 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $70,402,712.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

