Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$47.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manulife Financial traded as high as C$42.05 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 3156373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.82.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$414,439.23. In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.99. The company has a market cap of C$74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

