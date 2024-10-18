Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 317,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,010,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,955 shares of company stock worth $2,480,317 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

