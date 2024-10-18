Marathon Asset Management Ltd Buys 26,814 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 1.07% of Laureate Education worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,142 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,241,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

