Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vontier by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 366.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

