Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,826 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKR opened at $36.88 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.