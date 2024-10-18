Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,952 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $273,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

AXTA stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

