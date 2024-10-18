Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $51.17 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $51,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

