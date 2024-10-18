Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $89.66 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,491 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $89,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

