Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,156.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,008.37. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.