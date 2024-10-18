Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 241,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after acquiring an additional 209,270 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average of $176.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.