MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $471,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 333.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MarineMax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

MarineMax Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $31.47 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

