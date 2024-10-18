MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of HZO opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $701.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 22.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

