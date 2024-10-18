Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 241 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

