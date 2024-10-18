Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 5,958 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $213.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $215.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.