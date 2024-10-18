Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 2.95% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after buying an additional 511,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395,705 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,748 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

