Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

