Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $939,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $298,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.12 and its 200 day moving average is $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

