Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 136.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $38,727,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $45,501,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Garmin Trading Down 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.46. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.