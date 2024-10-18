Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.