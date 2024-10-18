Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

