Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

