Maxim Group Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $235.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $216.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMI. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

BMI stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.47. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

