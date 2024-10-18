Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.87 and last traded at $91.71, with a volume of 3315194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

