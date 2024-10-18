Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 399,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Wolfgang Beck purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

