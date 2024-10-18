Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 28,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

