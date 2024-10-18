Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 28,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

