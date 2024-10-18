Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 8.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total transaction of $533,922.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,641,281.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total value of $533,922.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,641,281.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,816 shares of company stock valued at $132,421,828. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $576.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

