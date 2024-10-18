MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $527,774.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 914,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,366,332.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $527,774.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 914,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,366,332.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $109,437.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,819 over the last ninety days. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

