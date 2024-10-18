Michael Hallat Sells 22,610 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.28 and a twelve month high of C$8.35.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.