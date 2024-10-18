Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.90 and last traded at $112.30. 4,318,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,224,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

