MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.24. 56,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 112,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

