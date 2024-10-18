Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.