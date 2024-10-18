Mina Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Mina has a total market cap of $668.06 million and approximately $21.32 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00250308 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,192,592,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,969,655 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,192,457,220.8400393 with 1,170,715,754.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5624425 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $25,883,089.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

