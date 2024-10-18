Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Down 48.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Free Report) dropped 48.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 10,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £138,105.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

