Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

