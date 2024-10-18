MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $271.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 91.4% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

