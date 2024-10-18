Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 6,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

