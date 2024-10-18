Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 59220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

