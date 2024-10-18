Multichain Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $58,880.25 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

