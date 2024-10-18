MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Hits $2.89 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. MVL has a total market cap of $89.75 million and $2.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

