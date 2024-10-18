MX TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $299.42 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $299.42 million and approximately $69.06 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00250510 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 421,781,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,781,834 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

