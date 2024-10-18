National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. 5,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 112,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

