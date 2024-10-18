Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells $23,634.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,760.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NATR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

